Is This Unstoppable Stock Virtually Crash-Proof?

Key Points

Interactive Brokers is growing well, aided by a light business model without thousands of brick-and-mortar locations.

It faces some risks, like any company.

A meaningful risk now is its lofty valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Interactive Brokers Group ›

There aren't many truly unstoppable stocks, but take a look at the recent performance of Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR):

Time period Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue » Interactive Brokers Past 3 years 54.05% Past 5 years 33.56% Past 10 years 24.17% Past 15 years 20.71%

See? That certainly looks unstoppable -- and the stock's gains have generally been accelerating, too. As I write this, the stock is already up around 11% so far in 2026.

If you're intrigued and are considering snapping up some shares, you might be wondering whether the stock is crash-proof.

Meet Interactive Brokers

This good brokerage has been around for close to 50 years and offers electronic trading services for stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, gold, crypto, and more. The company and its affiliates were recently executing more than 3,600,000 trades per day. Interestingly, some 84% of its customers are outside the U.S., positioning it well for international growth and leaving a lot of room for growth in the U.S.

While many brokerages have numerous brick-and-mortar locations, Interactive Brokers operates mainly electronically. This helps keep down its costs, letting it offer low prices to customers while generating fat profit margins.

Is Interactive Brokers crash-proof?

I don't think any stock is really crash-proof, but the best companies seem to be able to recover from pullbacks and to adapt and change as needed.

Like any company, Interactive Brokers does face some risks. For example:

If interest rates drop, as many expect them to over the coming years, that will put pressure on companies like Interactive Brokers that earn interest on cash sitting in customers' accounts.

If there is a recession in the near future, or any kind of economic slowdown, there will likely be less stock-trading activity, as investors will be less enthusiastic.

For just about any company you're interested in, you can find its own long list of risks it faces in its annual 10-K report. Here are some from Interactive Brokers' 2024 report:

"Macroeconomic, geopolitical and other challenges and uncertainties could have a negative impact on our business."

"Our business could be harmed by a systemic market event."

"The impact of a public health emergency may have a material adverse impact on our business and results of operations."

"Our future success will depend on our response to the demand for new services, products and technologies."

"The loss of our key employees would materially adversely affect our business."

"We may not pay dividends on our common stock at any time in the foreseeable future."

Should you buy?

Overall, the company's risks wouldn't keep me from investing in Interactive Brokers -- because it's growing like gangbusters. But there's something that could: Its valuation.

Interactive Brokers' shares seem overvalued at recent levels, with a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 30 (well above the five-year average of 20), and a price-to-sales ratio of 3.1 (well above the five-year average of 1.9).

So depending on your risk tolerance, you may want to hold off, too. Maybe just add the stock to your watch list, hoping for a lower price, or perhaps buy into it gradually over time.

Should you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Interactive Brokers Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Interactive Brokers Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group and short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.