Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've already seen the change. According to The U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas prices could be as much as 51% higher than last year's costs.

Find Out: 5 Hidden Costs of Electric Vehicles

Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Figuring out how to reduce your electric bill can be as simple as figuring out what's costing you the most. To do this, you can follow a simple formula to determine how many kilowatt-hours (kWh) a device is using in a month or year, and then find ways to cut back where possible.

Kilowatt-hours are essentially a way of measuring how much power a device uses in an hour of being turned on. If you look at most appliances, they will supply a wattage or a range of wattages the device operates at -- how many watts it burns in an hour. Once you have the wattage, simply divide that by 1,000 (to convert the watts to kilowatts) and then multiply by how many hours a day you use the item. That will give you a basic figure for how many kilowatt-hours a day you're using with that item.

From there, you can use the U.S. Department of Energy's number for the average U.S. utility rate of $0.16 per kWh, or you could get more specific and get your rate straight from your energy provider. Based on what your costs are, you can then determine which appliance or device is the actual energy vampire and what's not really using much electricity. Here are some changes you can make that will save you a significant amount of money on your electric bills.

Random Energy Suckers

There are certain devices that still suck power even after they're turned "off" -- and that's a major issue. You need to be aware of how many are actually continuing to draw power even when they're not on, including devices like your computer, video game consoles, instant-on TVs, surround sound systems or even cable and satellite TV boxes. For that matter, anything with a built-in digital clock is pulling a little juice.

Here's a stifling stat: According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 75% of appliance energy use comes from when the appliance is turned off. Energy vampires can cost you an extra $250 or more a year.

How do you deliver the proverbial wooden stake to the heart of your energy vampires? Unplug things you aren't using, use power strips for devices you know use power while idle, adjust power settings on things like your computer or TV and consider getting timers for outlets to help control usage.

Not sure which devices are adding the biggest idle load to your energy bill? These are some of the top energy vampires to watch out for in your home.

Live Richer Podcast: You Might Be Losing Your Credit Card Reward Points: Here's What You Should Do

Fishpond Equipment

Average Wattage: 24-590

24-590 Cost per Year: $4-$600

Although you likely can't pull the plug on your fishpond (unless it's not currently housing fish), consider investing in an energy-saving pump to cut down on energy costs.

Hot Water Recirculation Pump

Average Wattage: 28-92 watts

28-92 watts Cost per Year: $28-$93

Plug your hot water recirculation pump into a timer and program it to switch the pump off at times when no one is typically using hot water, such as in the middle of the night.

Set-Top Box

Average Wattage: 27 watts

27 watts Cost per Year: $50

These are actually on the decline when it comes to energy consumption, since the 2019 energy efficiency agreement among the primary stakeholders in the pay-TV industry and two leading energy efficiency advocates: the Natural Resources Defense Council and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE). If you're still looking for ways to cut down on energy usage, consider unplugging boxes that aren't used regularly, such as a box in a guest bedroom. For the boxes you use regularly, consider plugging the entire entertainment system (set-top box, TV, speakers, etc.) into a power strip so that the whole thing can be turned off at once.

Audio/Visual Gear

Average Wattage: 100-200 watts

100-200 watts Cost per Year: $180+

Audio devices like amplifiers, stereos, boom boxes and internet radio receivers are easy enough to unplug when not in use. This simple act can save you $180 a year or more.

Fans

Average Wattage: 6-40 watts

6-40 watts Cost per Year: $50+

Unplug fans when not in use, and switch to a fan with a timer so that it doesn't stay on all night while you sleep.

24/7 Lights

Average Wattage: 60 watts

60 watts Cost per Year: $73

There really is no need to keep a light on when you are not using it. Switch off lights when not in use or put them on a timer so that they shut off automatically.

Television

Average Wattage: 2-54 watts

2-54 watts Cost per Year: $2-$54

Unplug any TVs that you don't regularly use, such as one in a guest bedroom. You should also adjust the power setting on your TV. Consider disabling your TV's "quick start" setting to save on energy.

Aquarium

Average Wattage: 150-200 watts

150-200 watts Cost per Year: $209

The main culprit of energy usage in your aquarium is the heater. Although you might not be able to unplug it depending on the optimum temperature for your fish, consider insulating the tank and placing it in a well-heated room to cut down on heating costs. If you have an aquarium light, unplug it when not in use.

Desktop Computer

Average Wattage: 60-300 watts

60-300 watts Cost per Year: $23+

Your computer doesn't draw a ton of power, even when it's on, with a typical desktop costing you about a penny an hour. However, even pennies can add up over the course of a year. Plug your computer, monitor, printer, computer speakers and other computer accessories into a single power strip that can be turned off when not in use. Let your computer go to sleep after a maximum of 30 minutes of inactivity and turn your computer off whenever you've finished using it.

Modem

Average Wattage: 5-17 watts

5-17 watts Cost per Year: $5-$17

Unplug your modem before going to bed. You don't need internet access when you're asleep.

Cellphone Chargers

Average Wattage: 2-6 watts

2-6 watts Cost per Year: $2-$6

Leaving that charger plugged into an outlet all day still uses 0.1 to 0.5 watts per hour. That is also not a lot, but in this case, it's pure waste. If you have a charger at home that's plugged in 24/7, you're costing yourself.

Video Game System

Average Wattage: 2-90 watts

2-90 watts Cost per Year: $38+

Video game consoles are another common energy vampire. These devices often remain connected to the network even when they are not in use and are set to be in a default "instant on" mode -- a mode that was disabled in Europe due to the E.U.'s standby energy standards, the National Resources Defense Council reported. Unplug your game consoles when not in use and disable the "instant on" mode if you don't need it.

Laptop Computer

Average Wattage: 30-200

30-200 Cost per Year: $3.04

Most laptop cords have a "brick," a large box that uses energy continuously whenever it's plugged in. This means that simply shutting your laptop or turning it off will not stop it from using energy. Unplug the cord from the wall every time you are not using your laptop to ensure it's not draining energy you aren't even using.

Major Energy Suckers

The following appliances and electronics use even more substantial amounts of energy and should always be unplugged when not in use, or you should try to use these items in smarter ways to lower the energy you're using.

Central Air Conditioning

Average Wattage: 3,000-3,500 watts

3,000-3,500 watts Cost per Hour: $0.12

This is the granddaddy of them all when it comes to inflating your utility bill. Keeping your home cool in the summer is appealing, but it comes with a luxury price tag.

Make sure you are using your system effectively by adjusting the temperature appropriately, closing off areas of the house that aren't being used and shutting the system off completely when no one is home. Unplug the system during the cooler months to prevent it from using idle energy.

Heat Pump

Average Wattage: 545-7,500 watts

545-7,500 watts Cost per Month: $207+

Heat pumps can be more cost-effective than baseboard heating, but it's important to make sure you're using the right pump for your home and your climate. Being able to shut off heat or cooling to rooms that aren't being used will also help keep your energy costs down.

That said, a heat pump often surpasses central air in terms of the impact on your utility bill. A heat pump uses about 4,700 watts of power, translating to a cost of about $13.54 to run it all day or nearly $420 if you have it on nonstop for a full month in the winter. Consider turning off your heat pump when you're not home and keeping it unplugged during warmer months.

Water Heater

Average Wattage: 1,125 watts

1,125 watts Cost per Hour: $0.45+

Your water heater uses 4,500 watts of electricity per hour, so it's costing you 54 cents an hour. Fortunately, your water heater doesn't run all day long -- it only runs when it's actually heating water. The less hot water you use and the lower the temperature that water is, the less energy your water heater will use. So while the energy draw is higher than your air conditioner on an hourly basis, you will most likely run it a lot less over time -- SFGate puts the typical usage at about three hours a day -- a cost of about $50 a month.

It would be a lot of effort to plug and unplug a water heater device constantly, but there are other ways to save on energy costs without having to do this. Adjusting your water heater to the lower temperature setting will save energy. Make sure you are using hot water efficiently by only running the dishwasher when it's completely full, and only using hot water to wash clothes when it's absolutely necessary.

Clothes Dryer

Average Wattage: 2,790 watts

2,790 watts Cost per Yearr: $22.35

To reduce your costs, make sure you're only drying a full load of clothes and use the drying sensor if you have one, rather than the timed drying option.

If the weather cooperates, hang sheets outside to dry. You'll save money and, as a little treat, you'll also get that fresh, outdoor smell. You can unplug this appliance when not in use.

Water Pump

Average Wattage: 1,400 watts

1,400 watts Cost per Year: $160

Although you might not be able to unplug it, to save money when running your water pump, make sure you have the right type of pump for your home and that it's only running when it needs to be.

Space Heater

Average Wattage: 1,500 watts

1,500 watts Cost per Hour: $0.15

Rather than using a space heater to keep a space warm, address the underlying issue. You might need additional insulation in the room you're trying to heat, or you might be able to block drafts by sealing around doors and windows. And, as always, a sweater or a blanket should be your go-to zero-cost way to warm up.

If you do opt to use a space heater, be sure to unplug it when not in use and set it on a timer to turn off when you are sleeping.

Hair Dryer

Average Wattage: 1,500-2,000 watts

1,500-2,000 watts Cost per Year: $15.54

You can reduce your costs by reducing usage or letting your hair air dry first -- and then use the dryer just for styling. Using the low setting instead of high will reduce your energy usage as well. It's also an easy enough tool to keep unplugged when you're not using it.

Electric Range

Average Wattage: 1,900 watts

1,900 watts Cost per Hour: $0.22

Your electric range uses about 1.9 kW per hour, but that will vary widely depending on how many burners you're using and at what intensity. Either way, even if you're cooking for three hours a day every day, you're still spending just a little over $20 a month on energy for your stove.

Refrigerator

Average Wattage: 225 watts

225 watts Cost per Hour: $0.52+

There are some tips that can help lower your electricity bill without turning off the fridge. Keep foods covered as the moisture released by foods makes the compressor have to work harder. If you're in the market for a new refrigerator, make sure you get one that's the right size for your family -- a full refrigerator uses less energy than one that's half-empty. And of course, decide what you want before you open the fridge to minimize the time the door's open.

If you have more than one refrigerator, consider consolidating your refrigerated items so that you can keep the second one unplugged at most times. You might also consider getting rid of a second fridge altogether, especially if it's older.

Ceiling Fan

Average Wattage: 75 watts

75 watts Cost per Year: $60

One great tip in climates with cooler nights is to turn on your ceiling fans in the evening while keeping your windows open. The fans can draw in cool air all evening that will help keep the home cool into the next day. You can keep ceiling fans unplugged during cooler months, or if it's hardwired, be sure to keep it turned off.

Incandescent Light Bulb

Average Wattage: 60 watts

60 watts Cost per Year: $1.04

Get this, a 60-watt incandescent light bulb uses...60 watts of power an hour. However, the better question might be "why are you still using incandescent bulbs?" Using newer, CFL bulbs will save you a lot in the long run -- both on your energy bill and on your trips to the hardware store. Compared to a 60-watt incandescent bulb, a 15-watt CFL bulb uses a quarter of the energy and lasts 10 times as long while a 12W LED light uses as little as one-fifth as much energy and lasts 25 times as long.

Dishwasher

Average Wattage: 1,800 watts

1,800 watts Cost per Year: $56.16

Even if you don't keep your dishwasher unplugged when not in use, there are ways to reduce its energy costs. Running your dishwasher only when it is full will help you save energy, as will finding opportunities to hand-wash dishes when there aren't enough to warrant running the dishwasher.

Household appliances are becoming more efficient all the time, so look for the most efficient model when it's time to replace your refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry pair or other appliance. Replacing an old appliance, even if it's still working, may make economic sense if the energy savings are there.

Furnace Fan

Average Wattage: 400 watts

400 watts Cost per Hour: $0.12

Unplug your furnace during the summer if you can. If it's hardwired, be sure to switch it off.

Coffee Maker

Average Wattage: 1,317 watts

1,317 watts Cost per Hour: $0.20

Your coffee maker requires a lot of energy while in use, so it's best to keep it unplugged when it isn't. If you have an instant coffee maker, keep it plugged into a timer to save on its standby energy load costs.

Microwave

Average Wattage: 800-1,000

800-1,000 Cost per Hour: $0.08

It's no surprise that a microwave oven uses a lot of energy when you're heating up an entire meal in a matter of minutes, but it also uses energy when it's not working. All appliances with a clock use idle energy, and a microwave is no exception. Chances are you can easily see the time on your watch or mobile phone when you're in the kitchen, so there's no need to have your microwave plugged in 24/7.

Laser Printer

Average Wattage: 250 watts

250 watts Cost per Hour: $100

Your laser printer is probably in standby mode more than it's actually in use, so it can be easy to overlook this energy vampire. Simply unplug your printer when you're not using it.

More From GOBankingRates

Sam DiSalvo, Gabrielle Olya and Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.