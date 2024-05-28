Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Charles Schwab

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $233,695 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $284,548.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $77.5 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Charles Schwab stands at 1189.75, with a total volume reaching 11,795.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Charles Schwab, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.14 $1.11 $1.13 $70.00 $169.4K 2.9K 9.5K SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.0 $19.1 $20.0 $55.00 $80.0K 40 0 SCHW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.2 $5.15 $5.15 $70.00 $57.1K 4.0K 232 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $1.01 $0.99 $0.98 $73.00 $36.9K 485 391 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.25 $9.05 $9.05 $77.50 $36.2K 817 40

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Charles Schwab, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,259,363, with SCHW's price down by -0.11%, positioned at $72.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 49 days. Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $85.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $88. An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $80. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $91. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $83.

