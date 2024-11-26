Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Workday

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Workday. Our analysis of options history for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $211,870, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,666,111.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $310.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.3 $29.6 $30.19 $260.00 $301.9K 1.1K 102 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.3 $11.9 $12.0 $277.50 $240.0K 15 201 WDAY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.7 $17.4 $17.8 $270.00 $178.0K 769 141 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $19.0 $18.2 $18.39 $257.50 $146.7K 94 80 WDAY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $290.00 $88.5K 1.2K 215

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Workday, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Workday Trading volume stands at 1,278,315, with WDAY's price up by 1.17%, positioned at $270.83. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What The Experts Say On Workday

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $303.3333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its rating to Sector Outperform, setting a price target of $340. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Workday with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.