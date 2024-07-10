Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Verizon Communications

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $397,057 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $401,950.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $42.0 for Verizon Communications during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Verizon Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Verizon Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $11.65 $11.4 $11.5 $30.00 $124.3K 1.0K 1 VZ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $16.5 $16.3 $16.38 $25.00 $86.8K 286 0 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.34 $0.33 $0.33 $33.00 $76.7K 32.3K 4.2K VZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.26 $1.21 $1.21 $42.00 $72.0K 2.3K 930 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.33 $0.32 $0.33 $33.00 $60.5K 32.3K 6.6K

About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

Present Market Standing of Verizon Communications Trading volume stands at 9,406,799, with VZ's price up by 0.75%, positioned at $40.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Verizon Communications

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on Verizon Communications with a target price of $46.

