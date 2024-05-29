Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Unity Software

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $483,205, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $533,387.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $30.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.25 $12.45 $30.00 $174.0K 5.3K 140 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.4 $4.25 $4.4 $17.00 $124.1K 70 282 U PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.42 $1.41 $1.42 $15.00 $71.5K 1.8K 800 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $19.00 $64.0K 760 3 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $16.00 $56.6K 20 110

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,056,012, with U's price down by -2.62%, positioned at $18.58. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Unity Software options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

