Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Texas Instruments

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Texas Instruments. Our analysis of options history for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $269,336, and 10 were calls, valued at $804,434.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $230.0 for Texas Instruments over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Texas Instruments stands at 619.4, with a total volume reaching 3,892.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Texas Instruments, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $21.35 $19.25 $20.3 $160.00 $121.8K 0 100 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $20.25 $19.6 $20.25 $160.00 $121.5K 120 1 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $21.2 $20.0 $20.56 $160.00 $105.6K 0 150 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/07/25 $20.6 $19.7 $20.25 $160.00 $101.2K 120 111 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $82.55 $81.15 $81.82 $100.00 $82.0K 1 3

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

In light of the recent options history for Texas Instruments, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,271,420, the price of TXN is down by -1.92%, reaching $179.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. Expert Opinions on Texas Instruments

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $200.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Texas Instruments with a target price of $190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $208. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Texas Instruments, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Texas Instruments options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

