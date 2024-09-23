Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Texas Instruments

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in TXN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Texas Instruments. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 63% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $39,510, and 10 calls, totaling $512,951.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $210.0 for Texas Instruments, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.25 $16.2 $16.25 $200.00 $156.0K 3.2K 349 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.85 $15.65 $15.85 $200.00 $76.1K 3.2K 76 TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.1 $8.6 $8.7 $210.00 $42.6K 1.5K 49 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $4.05 $3.95 $3.95 $205.00 $39.5K 13 201 TXN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.65 $6.5 $6.55 $210.00 $39.3K 1.4K 106

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Texas Instruments, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Texas Instruments's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,143,121, with TXN's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $203.77. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Texas Instruments, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.