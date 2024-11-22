Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Tesla

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TSLA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Tesla. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $570,642, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,478,348.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $335.0 to $500.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Tesla's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Tesla's significant trades, within a strike price range of $335.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $8.15 $8.05 $8.1 $345.00 $213.3K 6.9K 2.7K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.98 $340.00 $205.5K 10.0K 8.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $6.55 $6.4 $6.4 $335.00 $186.7K 6.2K 1.3K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $6.4 $6.35 $6.35 $350.00 $160.0K 15.9K 3.4K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $6.75 $6.6 $6.6 $335.00 $145.8K 6.2K 1.2K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and a robotaxi. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Tesla's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,190,024, with TSLA's price up by 0.88%, positioned at $342.63. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. Expert Opinions on Tesla

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $289.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tesla with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

