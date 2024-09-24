Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Target

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $192,940, and 7 were calls, valued at $359,711.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $185.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Target 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.8 $1.79 $1.8 $180.00 $90.1K 977 502 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $155.00 $84.4K 5.6K 235 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.15 $185.00 $55.7K 235 90 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.5 $8.5 $160.00 $46.7K 6.1K 55 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.61 $1.55 $1.55 $170.00 $46.5K 2.0K 672

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Current Position of Target With a volume of 1,210,121, the price of TGT is up 0.49% at $156.06. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Target

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.66666666666666.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

