Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Super Micro Computer

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $615,180, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,229,644.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $1000.0 for Super Micro Computer over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Super Micro Computer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Super Micro Computer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $1000.0, over the past month.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $85.0 $81.6 $85.0 $850.00 $255.0K 481 30 SMCI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $40.3 $39.5 $39.5 $725.00 $201.9K 104 56 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $50.2 $49.6 $50.2 $1000.00 $155.6K 318 6 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $45.1 $44.7 $44.7 $720.00 $89.4K 562 170 SMCI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $8.7 $8.1 $8.59 $730.00 $85.9K 1.3K 201

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer With a volume of 646,598, the price of SMCI is up 3.25% at $724.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $627.5.

An analyst from Nomura downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $930. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Negative rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Super Micro Computer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

