Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Strategy

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Strategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $797,309, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,932,931.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $800.0 for Strategy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Strategy stands at 3529.25, with a total volume reaching 34,026.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Strategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Strategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.6 $54.7 $55.0 $415.00 $275.1K 185 50 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $14.9 $14.65 $14.76 $440.00 $259.0K 22.1K 611 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.0 $14.65 $14.92 $440.00 $169.0K 22.1K 813 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.0 $26.35 $26.74 $500.00 $133.7K 4.4K 70 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.2 $14.9 $15.0 $440.00 $125.8K 22.1K 930

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Present Market Standing of Strategy

With a volume of 1,705,723, the price of MSTR is down -0.77% at $447.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Strategy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $680.0.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight

