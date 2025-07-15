Markets

Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Strategy

July 15, 2025 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Benzinga Insights for Benzinga->

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Strategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $797,309, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,932,931.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $800.0 for Strategy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Strategy stands at 3529.25, with a total volume reaching 34,026.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Strategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Strategy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Options Call Chart

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.6 $54.7 $55.0 $415.00 $275.1K 185 50
MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $14.9 $14.65 $14.76 $440.00 $259.0K 22.1K 611
MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $15.0 $14.65 $14.92 $440.00 $169.0K 22.1K 813
MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.0 $26.35 $26.74 $500.00 $133.7K 4.4K 70
MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.2 $14.9 $15.0 $440.00 $125.8K 22.1K 930

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Present Market Standing of Strategy

  • With a volume of 1,705,723, the price of MSTR is down -0.77% at $447.55.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Strategy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $680.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $680.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2025TD CowenMaintainsBuyBuy
May 2025BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
May 2025Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

