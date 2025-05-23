Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Strategy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 48% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $831,517, and 13 are calls, amounting to $855,332.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $158.0 and $700.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Strategy stands at 1342.95, with a total volume reaching 11,341.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Strategy, situated within the strike price corridor from $158.0 to $700.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Strategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $314.4 $312.6 $313.66 $700.00 $313.6K 70 20 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.1 $410.00 $262.7K 2.7K 1.6K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $5.8 $5.4 $5.8 $385.00 $116.0K 315 1.9K MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $5.4 $5.35 $5.41 $360.00 $101.7K 1.2K 679 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $20.45 $19.8 $19.8 $397.50 $99.0K 341 17

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Strategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Strategy

Currently trading with a volume of 2,747,910, the MSTR's price is down by -2.02%, now at $391.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Strategy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $510.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. continues to hold a Buy rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $521. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Strategy, maintaining a target price of $464. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $475. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Strategy with a target price of $614. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $480.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Strategy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy

