Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Roku

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Roku. Our analysis of options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $249,784, and 9 were calls, valued at $364,935.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $100.0 for Roku during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Roku's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Roku's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Roku Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $65.00 $73.9K 1.7K 28 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.25 $12.1 $12.25 $60.00 $62.4K 616 2 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.86 $0.85 $0.86 $60.00 $51.1K 2.1K 909 ROKU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.95 $8.65 $8.8 $65.00 $44.0K 1.0K 30 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.25 $4.1 $4.15 $60.00 $42.3K 1.8K 96

About Roku

Roku enables consumers to stream television programming. It has more than 80 million streaming households and provided well over 100 billion streaming hours in 2023. Roku is the top streaming operating system in the US, reaching more than half of broadband households, according to the company. Roku's OS is built into streaming devices and televisions that Roku sells and on connected televisions from other manufacturers that license Roku's name and software. Roku also operates the Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming television platform that offers a mix of on-demand and live television programming. Roku generates revenue primarily from selling devices, licensing, and advertising, and it receives fees from subscription streaming platforms that sell subscriptions through Roku.

Roku's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,696,156, the price of ROKU is up by 1.91%, reaching $62.49. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Roku

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $93.33333333333333.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $105. An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

