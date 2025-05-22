Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rocket Lab USA

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $276,651, and 11 are calls, amounting to $439,830.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $35.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.35 $9.0 $9.0 $27.00 $80.1K 856 89 RKLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.5 $12.4 $12.4 $35.00 $71.9K 34 58 RKLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.5 $12.35 $12.35 $35.00 $60.5K 34 108 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.95 $4.95 $28.00 $51.4K 167 106 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.7 $20.00 $46.2K 852 63

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA

With a trading volume of 7,575,780, the price of RKLB is up by 1.25%, reaching $25.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rocket Lab USA

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $24.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $28. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $16. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for RKLB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RKLB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.