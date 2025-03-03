Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rocket Lab USA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RKLB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Rocket Lab USA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $446,195, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,216,204.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $45.0 for Rocket Lab USA, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $20.00 $140.5K 4.3K 228 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $20.00 $127.0K 3.7K 319 RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $0.46 $0.45 $0.45 $15.00 $125.8K 10 7.8K RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.65 $10.0 $10.0 $20.00 $125.0K 3.6K 380 RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $0.43 $0.39 $0.43 $15.00 $122.5K 10 864

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA With a trading volume of 12,209,913, the price of RKLB is down by -3.42%, reaching $19.79. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab USA

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.