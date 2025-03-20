Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in RH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,580, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,580,485.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $320.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for RH options trades today is 219.9 with a total volume of 1,128.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for RH's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $320.0 over the last 30 days.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.3 $16.6 $16.9 $320.00 $845.0K 27 501 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $15.3 $11.3 $11.3 $215.00 $317.6K 334 277 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $101.7 $100.0 $100.0 $200.00 $100.0K 8 10 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.6 $6.5 $10.0 $230.00 $57.0K 393 106 RH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $58.9 $55.0 $55.0 $260.00 $55.0K 30 10

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 19 restaurant locations. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in bespoke furniture, architecture, media, and more.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with RH, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of RH Currently trading with a volume of 241,614, the RH's price is up by 3.63%, now at $238.38. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days. What Analysts Are Saying About RH

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $375.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

