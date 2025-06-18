Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Quantum Computing

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Quantum Computing.

Looking at options history for Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,935 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $663,205.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $30.0 for Quantum Computing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Quantum Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Quantum Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Quantum Computing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.9 $20.00 $121.1K 1.6K 918 QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.0 $1.8 $1.8 $30.00 $77.6K 73 473 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $20.00 $74.8K 1.6K 599 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $14.00 $57.0K 5.6K 126 QUBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $2.05 $1.9 $1.95 $19.50 $56.7K 28 636

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. Its products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Quantum Computing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Quantum Computing's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 29,088,538, the price of QUBT is down by -1.14%, reaching $19.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 105 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Quantum Computing

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

