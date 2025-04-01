Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oracle

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $2,528,069, and 14 are calls, amounting to $785,549.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $250.0 for Oracle over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Oracle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Oracle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.4 $18.7 $19.35 $130.00 $580.5K 802 300 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.5 $19.3 $19.5 $145.00 $403.6K 1.6K 213 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.95 $16.75 $16.95 $140.00 $284.7K 2.8K 182 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.0 $18.2 $18.2 $140.00 $163.8K 643 326 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.25 $18.45 $18.5 $140.00 $162.8K 643 176

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oracle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Oracle's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,803,907, the price of ORCL is up 1.21% at $141.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $190.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Oracle with a target price of $190. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * An analyst from Citizens Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Oracle with a target price of $175. * An analyst from WestPark Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for ORCL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

