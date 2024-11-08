Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oracle

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 22% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $292,307, and 30 were calls, valued at $3,141,583.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $240.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 1815.6 with a total volume of 21,239.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.5 $12.45 $12.5 $185.00 $672.6K 8.2K 2.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.95 $13.7 $13.78 $185.00 $452.7K 4.1K 335 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $187.50 $368.1K 2.9K 1.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.25 $38.25 $38.25 $170.00 $351.9K 1.0K 92 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.43 $1.4 $1.4 $192.50 $210.0K 183 1.6K

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,537,782, the ORCL's price is up by 1.76%, now at $189.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days. Expert Opinions on Oracle

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $165. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

