Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in NIO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $260,262 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $354,093.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $6.0 for NIO, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 38417.8 with a total volume of 35,267.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $4.0 to $6.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.52 $0.49 $0.52 $6.00 $104.0K 38.8K 560 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.61 $0.58 $0.61 $5.00 $84.3K 57.6K 1.4K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.55 $0.53 $0.55 $5.00 $82.6K 40.6K 4.9K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.54 $0.51 $0.54 $6.00 $79.2K 38.8K 4.5K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.95 $1.8 $1.8 $4.00 $63.0K 10.9K 350

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NIO Currently trading with a volume of 5,423,130, the NIO's price is up by 1.19%, now at $5.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days. What Analysts Are Saying About NIO

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6.766666666666667.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on NIO, maintaining a target price of $5. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for NIO, targeting a price of $7. In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $8.

