Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Netflix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 69 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 24 were puts, with a value of $1,441,061, and 45 were calls, valued at $4,159,225.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $700.0 and $1300.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $700.0 to $1300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $137.75 $134.75 $134.75 $1020.00 $404.2K 333 32 NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $46.05 $45.2 $45.2 $1000.00 $226.0K 284 52 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/02/25 $18.0 $17.65 $18.0 $1100.00 $201.6K 1.9K 444 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $8.6 $8.0 $8.11 $1125.00 $168.4K 1.4K 933 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.25 $45.45 $46.25 $1090.00 $115.6K 261 157

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,146,293, the price of NFLX is up 0.21% at $1112.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Expert Opinions on Netflix

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1194.4.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1222. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $1200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $1200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Netflix with a target price of $1200. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Macquarie Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

