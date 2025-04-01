Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $578,618, and 5 are calls, amounting to $339,205.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $400.0 for MongoDB during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.45 $10.0 $10.0 $290.00 $200.0K 1.8K 200 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.65 $115.00 $71.7K 0 128 MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $115.00 $55.3K 0 128 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $36.5 $34.75 $35.23 $200.00 $52.8K 33 0 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.3 $19.8 $19.8 $160.00 $49.5K 961 27

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB

With a trading volume of 1,306,307, the price of MDB is up by 0.62%, reaching $176.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $274.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MDB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Macquarie Maintains Neutral Neutral

