Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MicroStrategy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MicroStrategy. Our analysis of options history for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $709,265, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,258,994.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $380.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $33.65 $21.65 $27.95 $160.00 $251.5K 2.1K 90 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $9.4 $8.3 $8.82 $130.00 $220.5K 4.4K 307 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.25 $0.22 $3.25 $124.00 $135.5K 118 417 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.45 $4.25 $4.25 $125.00 $128.3K 4.5K 36 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $100.7 $20.7 $64.0 $136.00 $128.0K 11 0

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Present Market Standing of MicroStrategy Currently trading with a volume of 1,998,238, the MSTR's price is down by -0.35%, now at $135.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days. Expert Opinions on MicroStrategy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2040.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Maxim Group keeps a Buy rating on MicroStrategy with a target price of $1930. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MicroStrategy, which currently sits at a price target of $2150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

