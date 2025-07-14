Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Micron Technology

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $438,902, and 7 were calls, valued at $468,655.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $140.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $10.8 $10.5 $10.5 $125.00 $121.8K 3.8K 25 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $64.4 $62.65 $64.08 $70.00 $109.3K 189 17 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.38 $2.23 $2.23 $130.00 $100.3K 18.9K 498 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $64.4 $64.0 $64.0 $70.00 $89.6K 189 32 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.0 $8.0 $8.0 $115.00 $76.0K 3.5K 268

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Micron Technology's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,702,206, the price of MU is down -5.38% at $117.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $152.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $172. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $130. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Micron Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MU

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2025 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral Jun 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

