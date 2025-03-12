Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GEO Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on GEO Group (NYSE:GEO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GEO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for GEO Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $384,945, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $487,940.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $40.0 for GEO Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for GEO Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across GEO Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $21.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

GEO Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GEO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $1.95 $2.1 $40.00 $168.0K 11.9K 800 GEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $27.00 $103.1K 76 169 GEO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.0 $9.8 $9.8 $32.00 $89.1K 56 193 GEO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.75 $1.6 $1.6 $25.00 $80.1K 8.5K 1.4K GEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.7 $1.5 $1.55 $24.50 $77.5K 48 503

About GEO Group

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Current Position of GEO Group Currently trading with a volume of 1,947,309, the GEO's price is up by 6.31%, now at $25.1. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. Expert Opinions on GEO Group

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jones Trading keeps a Buy rating on GEO Group with a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jones Trading continues to hold a Buy rating for GEO Group, targeting a price of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

