Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Forward Air

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FWRD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Forward Air.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,897,615, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $51,040.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $55.0 for Forward Air, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Forward Air options trades today is 2341.25 with a total volume of 5,030.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Forward Air's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Forward Air Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FWRD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.5 $23.5 $23.5 $55.00 $655.6K 0 115 FWRD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $25.5 $23.4 $23.5 $55.00 $331.3K 0 494 FWRD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $25.5 $22.1 $23.5 $55.00 $235.0K 0 812 FWRD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $25.5 $22.0 $23.5 $55.00 $235.0K 0 695 FWRD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $25.5 $22.0 $23.5 $55.00 $178.6K 0 570

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The company's operating segment includes Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The company generates maximum revenue from the Expedited Freight segment. The expedited Freight segment operates a comprehensive national network to provide expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services. It also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling. The Company conducts business in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Forward Air, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Forward Air Trading volume stands at 461,305, with FWRD's price up by 1.67%, positioned at $36.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

