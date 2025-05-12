Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Fortinet

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FTNT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Fortinet. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,060, and 8 calls, totaling $666,934.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $135.0 for Fortinet, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Fortinet stands at 767.0, with a total volume reaching 522.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Fortinet, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Fortinet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $100.00 $149.0K 7 1 FTNT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $100.00 $149.0K 7 1 FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $97.50 $104.0K 924 202 FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.0 $3.85 $4.0 $100.00 $79.6K 2.5K 69 FTNT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $6.3 $5.6 $5.85 $95.00 $58.5K 162 100

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fortinet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Fortinet Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,224,225, with FTNT's price up by 3.71%, positioned at $101.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Fortinet

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $105.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Fortinet with a target price of $100. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $103. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Fortinet, targeting a price of $105.

Latest Ratings for FTNT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight

