Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Energy Transfer

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ET often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Energy Transfer. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 77% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,212, and 8 calls, totaling $314,340.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $22.0 for Energy Transfer over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Transfer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Transfer's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.2 $6.2 $7.0 $10.00 $56.0K 93 0 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.44 $0.41 $0.44 $18.00 $44.1K 5.3K 4.8K ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.52 $0.49 $0.5 $20.00 $40.0K 39.8K 1.2K ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.07 $1.69 $1.98 $17.00 $39.6K 18.9K 0 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.78 $0.71 $0.78 $22.00 $39.0K 39.1K 1.6K

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natrual gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Energy Transfer's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 13,849,968, the price of ET is up by 3.2%, reaching $17.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Energy Transfer

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $21.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for ET

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

