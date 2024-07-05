Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Dell Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dell Technologies.

Looking at options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $303,285 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $190,620.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $160.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Dell Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Dell Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $4.4 $3.8 $4.01 $145.00 $99.7K 885 3 DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $5.5 $5.3 $5.4 $145.00 $83.9K 164 0 DELL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $147.00 $81.9K 30 0 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $19.1 $18.8 $18.8 $140.00 $37.6K 709 0 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $1.45 $1.15 $1.25 $150.00 $37.5K 2.7K 0

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies With a trading volume of 291,902, the price of DELL is down by -0.3%, reaching $142.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now. Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $160.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $165. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dell Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.