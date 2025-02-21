Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in D-Wave Quantum

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QBTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for D-Wave Quantum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $372,658, and 12 are calls, amounting to $484,395.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $11.0 for D-Wave Quantum, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for D-Wave Quantum options trades today is 4170.13 with a total volume of 8,569.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for D-Wave Quantum's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.0 to $11.0 over the last 30 days.

D-Wave Quantum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QBTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $1.0 $0.8 $0.8 $8.00 $160.4K 218 0 QBTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.9 $1.85 $1.85 $7.00 $69.3K 8.4K 376 QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.66 $8.50 $66.0K 333 1.0K QBTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.78 $8.00 $58.5K 1.1K 1.0K QBTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.9 $2.0 $2.6 $8.00 $52.0K 735 0

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The Company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the Company's LeapTM cloud service.

Where Is D-Wave Quantum Standing Right Now? With a volume of 63,792,645, the price of QBTS is up 1.83% at $7.53. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days. What Analysts Are Saying About D-Wave Quantum

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on D-Wave Quantum, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

