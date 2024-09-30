Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cisco Systems

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cisco Systems. Our analysis of options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 66% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $262,915, and 7 were calls, valued at $262,318.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $57.5 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $2.91 $2.91 $47.50 $91.6K 2.8K 315 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $57.50 $66.1K 7.7K 444 CSCO PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.64 $0.61 $0.62 $52.50 $62.0K 1.8K 1.7K CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $55.00 $47.1K 466 116 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.0 $0.91 $0.93 $53.00 $46.5K 1.2K 513

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cisco Systems, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now? With a volume of 13,639,008, the price of CSCO is up 0.38% at $53.22. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $60.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Cisco Systems with a target price of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Cisco Systems with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

