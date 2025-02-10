Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Charles Schwab

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Charles Schwab.

Looking at options history for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $217,086 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $297,483.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $83.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Charles Schwab's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Charles Schwab's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $83.0, over the past month.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.89 $1.61 $1.79 $82.50 $89.3K 4.8K 500 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.64 $82.00 $64.0K 351 3.1K SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $2.07 $1.88 $1.94 $82.00 $50.2K 5.5K 708 SCHW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $1.97 $1.8 $1.89 $82.00 $48.7K 5.5K 1.1K SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $15.9 $15.0 $15.61 $65.00 $46.8K 40 30

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $9 trillion of client assets at the end of September 2024. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Charles Schwab, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,970,435, the price of SCHW is down -2.79% at $80.86. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $96. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $93. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Charles Schwab options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

