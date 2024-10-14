Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Charles Schwab

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $650,057, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $55,036.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $67.5 for Charles Schwab during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charles Schwab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charles Schwab's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.5 $9.45 $9.45 $67.50 $273.1K 0 908 SCHW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $9.9 $9.55 $9.51 $67.50 $141.3K 0 202 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.6 $9.55 $9.51 $67.50 $101.0K 0 319 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.6 $9.55 $9.55 $67.50 $51.5K 0 373 SCHW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.5 $9.4 $9.45 $67.50 $43.4K 0 618

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Charles Schwab's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,022,582, with SCHW's price up by 0.53%, positioned at $68.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Charles Schwab

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $68. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $73. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

