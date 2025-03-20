Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cava Group

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 13 option transactions on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), with a cumulative value of $840,740. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 83,727.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $86.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $86.0, over the past month.

Cava Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.7 $20.95 $21.54 $70.00 $107.7K 351 51 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $22.0 $21.15 $21.57 $70.00 $107.6K 351 51 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.75 $20.75 $21.43 $70.00 $107.1K 351 151 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.55 $20.95 $21.43 $70.00 $107.1K 351 251 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $21.55 $21.0 $21.4 $70.00 $107.0K 351 301

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cava Group With a volume of 1,706,082, the price of CAVA is up 6.42% at $86.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cava Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $111.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

