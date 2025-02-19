Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Caterpillar

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Caterpillar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $593,895, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $513,089.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $280.0 to $390.0 for Caterpillar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Caterpillar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Caterpillar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $390.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Caterpillar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.2 $17.3 $18.2 $320.00 $154.7K 581 100 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.25 $18.2 $18.22 $360.00 $116.6K 601 67 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $39.5 $36.05 $37.8 $390.00 $113.4K 2.1K 0 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $37.3 $37.25 $37.3 $390.00 $111.9K 2.1K 0 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $104.9 $102.0 $103.5 $280.00 $103.2K 47 0

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Caterpillar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Caterpillar With a trading volume of 714,321, the price of CAT is down by -0.83%, reaching $351.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Caterpillar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $376.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Caterpillar options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

