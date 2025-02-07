Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Carnival

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CCL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Carnival. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,980, and 7 calls, totaling $607,380.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $35.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.65 $10.55 $10.55 $17.00 $200.5K 8.6K 527 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $10.55 $10.6 $17.00 $117.6K 8.6K 230 CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.8 $10.55 $10.6 $17.00 $106.0K 8.6K 119 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.32 $2.29 $2.32 $35.00 $52.2K 446 225 CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.89 $2.89 $2.89 $27.00 $50.5K 12.6K 40

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2024. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carnival, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Carnival's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,877,525, with CCL's price down by -1.53%, positioned at $27.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. What The Experts Say On Carnival

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $27.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Loop Capital lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $25. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carnival options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

