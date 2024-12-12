Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Carnival

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $480,663, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $314,980.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $27.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carnival's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carnival's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Carnival Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.88 $0.85 $0.88 $27.00 $202.4K 9.0K 2.7K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.63 $1.57 $1.57 $20.00 $192.9K 8.3K 1.2K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.69 $0.57 $0.57 $15.00 $114.3K 15.2K 6.1K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.57 $0.56 $0.57 $15.00 $72.1K 15.2K 4.1K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.25 $12.0 $12.2 $15.00 $61.1K 6.0K 50

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 92 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2023. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It's currently folding its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted nearly 13 million guests in 2019, prior to covid-19, a level it reached again in 2023.

Current Position of Carnival With a volume of 6,749,769, the price of CCL is up 0.19% at $26.66. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $30.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $30. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $32. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $29. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Carnival with a target price of $32. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Carnival, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carnival, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

