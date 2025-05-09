Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in BP

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 13 option transactions on BP (NYSE:BP), with a cumulative value of $734,889. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 145,452.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $37.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BP's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BP's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $37.0, over the past month.

BP Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $0.45 $0.38 $0.42 $31.00 $174.7K 237 21.5K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.57 $0.55 $0.55 $35.00 $109.7K 6.9K 4.0K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.55 $0.54 $0.54 $35.00 $108.5K 6.9K 2.0K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.34 $0.25 $0.34 $31.00 $100.6K 237 2.0K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $0.36 $0.35 $0.35 $31.00 $83.9K 237 13.7K

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2024, it produced 1.2 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Current Position of BP

Trading volume stands at 10,233,283, with BP's price up by 3.71%, positioned at $29.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On BP

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on BP with a target price of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BP, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 TD Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.