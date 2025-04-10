Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in BP

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on BP (NYSE:BP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for BP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $939,231, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $63,067.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $23.0 to $50.0 for BP over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BP options trades today is 2183.33 with a total volume of 1,980.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BP's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

BP 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.8 $4.65 $4.7 $28.00 $611.0K 339 1.3K BP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $2.17 $2.06 $2.06 $26.00 $114.5K 329 172 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.25 $3.1 $3.2 $25.00 $64.0K 4.1K 103 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.43 $2.29 $2.38 $23.00 $47.6K 2.8K 200 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.3 $9.05 $9.2 $35.00 $45.9K 464 50

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2024, it produced 1.2 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BP, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of BP

With a trading volume of 12,271,197, the price of BP is down by -2.19%, reaching $27.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About BP

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for BP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 TD Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

