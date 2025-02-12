Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Block

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Block (NYSE:XYZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XYZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $149,325, and 10 are calls, amounting to $563,603.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $115.0 for Block, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 714.25 with a total volume of 1,681.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $72.5 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.5 $5.35 $6.25 $100.00 $125.0K 387 200 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.05 $7.85 $7.9 $85.00 $79.0K 193 105 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.5 $115.00 $76.3K 331 219 XYZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.4 $22.1 $23.2 $85.00 $53.3K 284 23 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.2 $5.7 $6.1 $100.00 $48.8K 387 280

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Block, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Block Currently trading with a volume of 1,655,202, the XYZ's price is down by -1.07%, now at $81.71. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Block

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $101.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Block with a target price of $108. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Block with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.