Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Block

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block (NYSE:XYZ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $118,180 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $194,181.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $72.5 to $125.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Block stands at 2349.86, with a total volume reaching 2,826.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Block, situated within the strike price corridor from $72.5 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $11.6 $11.3 $11.55 $77.50 $50.8K 263 45 XYZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.1 $21.7 $22.9 $105.00 $50.3K 91 32 XYZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.4 $7.5 $72.50 $40.5K 1.0K 0 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.95 $8.85 $8.95 $82.50 $32.2K 635 0 XYZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $6.4 $6.05 $6.12 $85.00 $30.6K 62 54

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2023, Square's payment volume was a little over $200 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Block Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,552,822, the XYZ's price is up by 0.58%, now at $86.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Block

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $101.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Block, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Block with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.