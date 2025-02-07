Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Bilibili

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BILI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Bilibili.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,700, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $535,687.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $19.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $19.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $1.98 $1.43 $1.56 $17.00 $159.8K 1.0K 1.0K BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $1.61 $1.53 $1.53 $17.00 $72.8K 1.0K 722 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/07/25 $1.68 $1.58 $1.6 $17.50 $63.8K 2.5K 433 BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $18.00 $51.0K 871 16 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $1.6 $1.59 $1.6 $17.50 $48.0K 2.5K 733

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bilibili, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Bilibili Trading volume stands at 5,039,115, with BILI's price up by 4.49%, positioned at $18.87. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bilibili options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.