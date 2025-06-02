Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Applied Digital

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in APLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Applied Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 45% bullish and 27% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $98,000, and 10 calls, totaling $632,860.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $15.0 for Applied Digital, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $7.0 to $15.0, over the past month.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.2 $2.05 $2.06 $9.00 $206.0K 4.6K 1.4K APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.9 $4.45 $4.9 $13.00 $98.0K 0 200 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.2 $7.00 $96.6K 6.2K 1.9K APLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.0 $0.75 $0.74 $12.00 $68.3K 4.7K 1.1K APLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.15 $7.00 $62.0K 6.2K 1.7K

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Present Market Standing of Applied Digital

With a trading volume of 53,193,316, the price of APLD is up by 39.08%, reaching $9.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Digital

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $12.0.

An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for APLD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 JMP Securities Initiates Coverage On Market Outperform Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

