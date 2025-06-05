Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Apple

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $544,721 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $549,723.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $230.0 for Apple, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 16510.92 with a total volume of 75,086.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $2.71 $2.67 $2.71 $200.00 $216.6K 4.5K 3.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $2.45 $2.42 $2.42 $202.50 $121.8K 13.1K 2.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $2.2 $2.19 $2.2 $200.00 $78.2K 4.5K 2.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $0.42 $0.41 $0.41 $207.50 $75.5K 24.4K 3.3K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $2.3 $2.29 $2.29 $200.00 $50.3K 4.5K 422

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apple, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Apple

With a trading volume of 4,087,475, the price of AAPL is down by -0.12%, reaching $202.58.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $247.5.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $225. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Needham Downgrades Buy Hold May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform

