Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in American Express

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $502,940, and 12 were calls, valued at $579,606.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $340.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $240.00 $299.4K 158 502 AXP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.4 $42.95 $42.95 $240.00 $214.7K 7.7K 50 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $5.4 $5.15 $5.4 $262.50 $94.5K 2 176 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.85 $6.45 $6.57 $260.00 $46.1K 1.2K 213 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $9.05 $8.5 $9.05 $260.00 $45.2K 2 51

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Express, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,955,910, the AXP's price is up by 3.16%, now at $264.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $265.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $265.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Express options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.