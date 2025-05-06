Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amazon.com

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 60 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,139,520 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $3,779,023.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $300.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Amazon.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Amazon.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.1 $205.00 $553.4K 11.5K 1.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $37.95 $37.75 $37.75 $185.00 $377.5K 2.1K 206 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.5 $7.3 $7.4 $300.00 $325.6K 12.8K 459 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $24.85 $24.7 $24.75 $200.00 $247.5K 6.1K 106 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $5.6 $5.55 $5.55 $200.00 $233.1K 12.8K 2.9K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 20,522,694, the AMZN's price is down by -0.41%, now at $185.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $232.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $225. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $249.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

