UNOV Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the UNOV ETF (Symbol: UNOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.45, changing hands as high as $37.50 per share. UNOV shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNOV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.06 per share, with $38.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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