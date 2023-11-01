UNM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.32, changing hands as low as $44.19 per share. Unum Group shares are currently trading off about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $36.27 per share, with $52.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.