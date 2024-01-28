Unlocking the Fixed Annuity: Beyond All-or-Nothing Thinking

Financial advisors understand that fixed annuities often face a perception hurdle. Their clients envision handing over most of their hard-earned wealth and relinquishing control, sacrificing legacy for guaranteed income. But this all-or-nothing perspective overlooks the nuanced role these annuities can play in a diversified financial plan.

Speaking at a Morningstar conference, Wade D. Pfau, PhD, CFA, RICP®, founder of Retirement Researcher, offered his suggestions to advisors. "The idea of a tradeoff between meeting a spending goal versus not being able to provide a legacy is misguided," he said. "With the conversation around annuities, it's important to remember it's not all or nothing. It's not, 'Do I put everything in the annuity, or do I put everything in investments?'"

Helping clients see fixed annuities as part of a balanced approach is essential. By providing a secure income floor, fixed annuities enable the remaining parts of the portfolio to meet their other financial objectives, such as growth and flexibility.

Building a portfolio need not be a zero-sum game. Fixed annuities don't have to steal the show – they can be valuable supporting actors, providing income stability while the rest of the investments shine in their own respective roles.

Finsum: Retirement expert helps advisors broaden their perspective on how to discuss fixed annuities with their clients.

annuities

investors

fixed annuities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.